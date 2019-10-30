Brafman Firm To Take On Goldman Banker Insider Trading Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A Goldman Sachs investment banker accused of passing tips in a large insider trading scheme has hired prominent firm Brafman & Associates after firing his previous attorneys following his bail hearing. A notice of appearance filed in New York federal court on Wednesday indicates that Brafman associate Joshua D. Kirshner will appear for defendant Bryan Cohen, 33, a French national who is on leave from the $75 billion megabank and who pled not guilty to charges of wire fraud conspiracy and securities fraud conspiracy before U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III on Oct. 22. In an Oct. 24 letter, Cohen's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS