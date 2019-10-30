Team Health Can't Completely Dodge Doctor Bonuses Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge refused Wednesday to toss a proposed class action accusing Team Health Inc. of shorting a group of contractor-physicians on bonuses they said they were owed, but she agreed to toss a claim that the hospital staffing company wrongly enriched itself. U.S. District Judge Emily C. Marks denied in part and granted in part a bid from Team Health and subsidiary Paragon Contracting Services LLC to dismiss the suit, letting stand the doctors' breach of contract class claim and their count seeking declaratory judgment on behalf of themselves and the proposed class. The judge said that at this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS