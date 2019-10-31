Cadence Bancorp, Brass To Blame For Stock Drop: Investors

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Cadence Bancorporation and two of its executives were hit with a proposed class action in Texas federal court on Wednesday accusing them of inflating stock prices by misleading investors about the credit risks associated with the company's loan practices. The lawsuit claims Cadence, a Houston-based midmarket bank operating 98 branches in five southeastern states and Texas, underestimated its allowance for credit losses and created an unrealistically positive assessment of the company's prospects in multiple statements issued to investors. The true state of the bank's credit came to light after the second quarter of 2019, causing the stock price to fall 19%,...

