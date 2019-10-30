Pizza Hut Franchisees To Pay $6M To End TCPA Class Action

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Several Pizza Hut franchisees have agreed to pay $6 million to clear up allegations in Florida federal court that they breached the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by texting cellphone subscribers unsolicited advertisements after their friends passed on their numbers during a promotion. The franchisees — ADF MidAtlantic LLC, ADF Pizza I LLC, ADF PA LLC and American Huts Inc. — have agreed to fund the multimillion-dollar settlement amount, which will be used to pay as much as $400 to anyone who submits a claim saying they got an unsolicited Pizza Hut text between November 2010 and January 2013. The class includes...

