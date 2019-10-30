4th Circ. Says Insurer Must Cover Worker's Crash Injury Claim

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A hardware store worker who was hit by a homeowner driving the worker’s company truck during a construction project can seek damages from the store’s insurer after the Fourth Circuit determined Wednesday that his claims aren’t barred by a workers’ compensation policy exclusion. In a published opinion, a three-judge Fourth Circuit panel vacated a West Virginia federal judge’s decision to grant United Financial Casualty Co. a declaratory judgment that it needn't cover injury damages claimed by Milton Hardware LLC employee Greg Ball after a homeowner, Rodney Perry, hit him with a Milton truck. Perry had been given permission to move the...

