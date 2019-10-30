Class Cert. Denied In Calif. Tainted Dog Food Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday denied certification to a proposed class of dog owners alleging Champion Petfoods USA Inc. misled them about the presence of heavy metals in the company's food products, saying there are too many individualized questions at issue in the case. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter told the proposed class that while there are general promotional phrases common to all of Champion's pet foods, each variety of food is nonetheless unique, and so the court would have to do a "diet-by-diet" analysis to determine whether individual class members were deceived. While the proposed class argued the variations in...

