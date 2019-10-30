McKesson Can't Ditch Generic Drug Price-Fixing Fraud Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- McKesson Corp. must face securities fraud claims over its alleged participation in an industry-wide generic drug price-fixing scheme, a California federal court ruled Wednesday, denying the drug wholesaler’s bid to escape the suit. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer rejected McKesson's June dismissal bid, saying that even though McKesson is a wholesaler and the scandal mainly revolves around manufacturers, the company’s shareholders convincingly argued it must have at least known about the illicit scheme and profited from it. The Evanston Police Pension Fund properly asserted that former CEO John H. Hammergren and former Chief Financial Officer James Beer's past statements about...

