Rebuffed By Justices, Hospital Workers Turn To State Courts

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- In 2017, workers warned the U.S. Supreme Court that allowing religious hospitals to duck federal pension funding requirements could leave thousands with no retirement savings and no way to hold their employers accountable. Two years later, the workers' first prediction has started to come true. Now they're waiting to see if the second will, too. Ever since the high court ruled in Advocate Health Care Network v. Stapleton that hospitals with religious ties qualify for the Employee Retirement Income Security Act's church exemption, federal courts have thwarted workers' efforts to force hospitals to fully fund their pension plans. Now that several...

