Tree Co. Workers Win $1.2M After Unpaid Wages Trial

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A group of Asplundh forepersons won a total of $1.2 million in Florida federal court Wednesday and Thursday, half of it from a jury, over claims the tree-trimming giant systematically required them to perform unpaid work. After a trial that started Oct. 21, the group of 19 general forepersons on Wednesday won $610,000 from an Orlando jury that also found the Fair Labor Standards Act violations in the case willful. Because of the willfulness, a federal judge added liquidated damages Thursday to reach the total of $1.2 million. Individual awards ranged from roughly $4,000 to $134,000. “The jury’s finding that defendants...

