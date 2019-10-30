Trump Hit With 1st Suit Over Ban On Uninsured Immigrants

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The American Immigration Lawyers Association and other organizations asked a federal court on Wednesday to halt President Donald Trump's proclamation that requires green card applicants abroad to prove they can afford health insurance, days before it was set to take effect. In a 100-page lawsuit, the legal and advocacy groups told the court that the proclamation — which would require people applying for green cards abroad to show consular officers that they will be able to get health insurance within 30 days of entering the U.S. — undermines applicants' due process rights and conflicts with federal immigration laws. The suit is...

