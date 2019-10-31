Investors Reach $20M Deal With Banc of Calif., Drop Ex-CEO

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A class of investors asked a California federal judge on Wednesday to sign off on a proposed $19.75 million settlement with Banc of California over its alleged ties to white-collar fraudster Jason Galanis. The preliminary approval motion comes roughly six weeks after investors voluntarily dismissed claims against former Banc CEO Steven Sugarman, finding extensive discovery in the case had not turned over any proof that "Galanis exercised or had any control or decision-making authority over Mr. Sugarman or any of Mr. Sugarman's business entities." The Sugarman agreement from Sept. 15 was followed days later with a joint stipulation between the investors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS