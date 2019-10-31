FHFA Constitutionality Case Not Fit For Review, Justices Told

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday not to hear an appeal sought by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shareholders who argue the Federal Housing Finance Agency is unconstitutionally structured, saying the case was a weak cousin of a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau challenge already before the justices. In a brief filed on behalf of the U.S. Treasury Department and FHFA, the U.S. Department of Justice said the Supreme Court’s decision to review the constitutionality of the CFPB’s single-director structure in Seila Law LLC v. CFPB makes it unnecessary for the high court to rule on “essentially the...

