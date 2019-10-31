11th Circ. Won't Rethink TCPA Standing For Suit Over 1 Text

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit declined Wednesday to rethink its decision to toss a case brought by a man who sued his former lawyer for sending a single unsolicited text message as a violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. In a brief one-page order, the court said it was declining to rehear John Salcedo’s case en banc, but did not give a reason why. A three-judge panel of the court previously said Salcedo lacked standing to bring TCPA claims because he didn't demonstrate a concrete injury. In August, the Eleventh Circuit reversed a lower-court decision that allowed Salcedo to proceed with his...

