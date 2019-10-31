Boston Scientific Says Sanctions Stem From 'Fictional Story'

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Boston Scientific Corp. urged a Minnesota federal district judge Wednesday to reject a magistrate judge's decision to sanction the company in a case over allegedly defective defibrillators, slamming the sanctions order as resting “entirely on a fictional story of discovery abuse that never took place.” On Oct. 16, U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven E. Rau sanctioned the medical device manufacturer for purportedly trying to hide a key witness in the False Claims Act case. In his order, Judge Rau had harsh words for Boston Scientific, comparing its counsel to “a corporate lawyer caricature found in cartoon caption contests” and warning that “further shenanigans”...

