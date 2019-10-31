Lyft Beats Infringement Suit Over Indefinite Ride-Hailing IP

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has dismissed litigation accusing Lyft of infringing a retired professor's ride-sharing patent, after the patent claims were invalidated and the inventor conceded his loss. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar accepted the final judgement submitted Wednesday by RideApp Inc. — the company created by former Georgia Institute of Technology professor Stephen Dickerson — and Lyft Inc., which dismissed the case but left the door open for an appeal. This came two weeks after the judge held all the asserted claims invalid as indefinite in his claim construction order. Under the judgment, the court declared the patent claims asserted against Lyft...

