Students Suing Dept. Of Education Over Loan Relief Win Cert.

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Former students who say they were defrauded by now-defunct, for-profit colleges can take on the U.S. Department of Education as a class in a suit alleging the agency is slow-rolling their loan forgiveness applications, a California federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge William Alsup certified a class that could encompass more than 150,000 borrowers who applied for loan relief but haven't gotten a decision yet from the Education Department. The class doesn't include borrowers who are class members in a separate but similar case brought by former students of Corinthian Colleges against the agency and U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos....

