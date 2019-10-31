Ford Duped Consumers On Trucks' Fuel Economy, Suit Says

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A new $5 million proposed class action in Michigan federal court alleges Ford overhyped the fuel economy of its F-150 and Ranger pickup trucks, the latest suit stemming from revelations earlier this year of a federal criminal investigation into the automaker's emissions-certification processes. Whitmore Lake, Michigan, resident Jeffrey Kaloustian sued Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday, alleging his leased 2018 Ford F-150 truck has never achieved a fuel economy rating remotely close to the numbers that were advertised on the vehicle's window sticker. Ford deliberately miscalculated and misrepresented certain "road load" factors — which are used to measure things such as aerodynamic drag,...

