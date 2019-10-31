Alleged Ponzi Schemer Says Notes He Issued Not Securities

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 1:17 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey man accused of using investor money from a Ponzi scheme to pay for lavish purchases, including a boat, argued Wednesday that a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit against him should be tossed because the promissory notes he issued are not actually securities. Tanmaya Kabra, 25, said the four-part test established by the U.S. Supreme Court in Reves v. Ernst & Young tilts heavily against calling the “handful of promissory notes” he executed on behalf of his company, LaunchByte.io LLC, securities. While he argues that none of the factors suggest he was selling securities, Kabra said it was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS