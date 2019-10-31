Arizona's Purdue Suit Violates Ch. 11 Law, High Court Told

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 1:54 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma LP told the U.S. Supreme Court late Wednesday that it should not allow Arizona to pursue a fraudulent transfer suit against the company and its owners because it would violate the sections of the Bankruptcy Code that allow such claims to be brought only by the Chapter 11 estate. In its brief to the high court, Purdue argued that allowing Arizona to bring its own fraudulent transfer claims against the company and the Sackler family for allegedly siphoning billions of dollars from the company in the years leading up to its September Chapter 11 filing would breach several facets...

