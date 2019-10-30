DOJ's $700M Deal Lets 1MDB Suspect's Lawyers Keep $15M

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 11:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced a deal on Wednesday aimed at resolving suits seeking to seize assets stolen from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign investment fund, with $15 million of the expected $700 million recovery being set aside to pay lawyers for a key suspect in the scandal. The DOJ said it had struck a deal with Malaysian financier Jho Low and several members of his family that will require them to forfeit real estate and other investments worth an estimated $700 million. According to the agency, $15 million of that amount will be handed over to Low's attorneys "to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS