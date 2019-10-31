Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Says His Wealth Could Prejudice Jurors

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A former Bumble Bee CEO has urged a California federal court to reconsider its decision to allow federal prosecutors to use certain evidence showing how wealthy he is, arguing that it would prejudice jurors at his upcoming November trial and "likely create an unnecessary sideshow." Christopher Lischewski, who was indicted last year over his alleged involvement in an industry-wide canned tuna price-fixing scheme, told U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in a filing on Wednesday that it would be "overpoweringly prejudicial" to admit evidence about his finances and include testimony from a new witness with knowledge of the defendant's compensation and equity stake in the...

