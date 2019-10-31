United Auto Workers, Ford Come To Terms On Tentative CBA

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 11:20 AM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday became the second of Detroit's Big Three carmakers to agree on a framework for a new collective bargaining agreement with the United Automobile Workers, about a week after workers at General Motors approved a contract that ended a 40-day strike. UAW didn't unveil terms of the proposed deal, which still must be approved by the UAW's national Ford council members and then ratified by rank-and-file members. GM autoworkers last week ended a lengthy strike when they approved a four-year collective bargaining pact that boosted workers' pay and held the line on their health care contributions. The...

