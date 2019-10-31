Ukraine Oil Co.'s Info Bid Improper In $2.5B Fight, Court Told

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Gazprom's Dallas-based oil and gas reserves auditor told a Texas federal court that Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas company, Naftogaz, should not be allowed to seek documents from it for use in litigation to enforce a $2.56 billion arbitral award against the Russian natural gas giant. DeGolyer & MacNaughton Corp. said U.S. Magistrate Judge Renee Harris Toliver should not have approved NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine's application seeking to subpoena the company for documents and deposition testimony under Section 1782 of the U.S. Code. The Wednesday brief came two days after Naftogaz voluntarily dismissed the proceeding without prejudice. But this dismissal does...

