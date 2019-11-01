Pot Retailer Taps Ex-Aon Compliance Chief For Top Legal Post

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Cannabis packaged goods company and retailer Green Thumb Industries has hired Beth Burk, a former chief compliance officer with Aon PLC and partner with Winston & Strawn LLP, to be its interim chief legal and compliance officer following the resignation of its first general counsel. Green Thumb, which owns the dispensaries Essence and Rise, said Thursday that Burk will take over after the resignation of Matt Miller. The company said Miller's resignation was effective Wednesday, but did not provide any more information on the circumstances of his departure. Burk worked for the professional services firm Aon for 14 years in both its...

