Appeals Court Won't Revive Indian Doctor's $20M Bias Suit

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Thursday refused to revive an Indian American physician's discrimination lawsuit claiming he lost out on $20 million when a hospital took away his staffing privileges, saying a lower court correctly found that the hospital's operator was immune from his suit for money damages. A three-judge panel affirmed a lower court's decision granting summary judgment to Meridian Health System Inc., which operates Bayshore Community Hospital, in Robert B. Patel's lawsuit, which made claims under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, and also for breach of contract, defamation and tortious interference with contract. He claimed he...

