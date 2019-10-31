2 Biotechs Raise Combined $116M After IPOs Price Low

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Eye-disease treatment company Oyster Point Pharma Inc. and cancer-focused drug developer Rapt Therapeutics Inc. made their public debuts Thursday after raising a combined $116 million in initial public offerings that priced at the bottom of their respective ranges. Oyster Point, advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, raised $80 million after selling 5 million shares at $16 each, marking the bottom of its price range of $16 to $18. Rapt Therapeutics, advised by Cooley LLP, raised $36 million after selling 3 million shares at $12 each, marking the bottom of its range of $12 to $14. Both IPOs priced late...

