Lack Of Signed Contract Dooms $2.5M Real Estate Deal Suit

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The prospective buyer in a $2.5 million commercial property deal in New Jersey fell short Thursday in reviving its suit against the owner over the fizzled sale after a state appellate panel said a trial court properly tossed the action in the absence of a signed contract between the parties. The three-judge panel affirmed the lower court’s order last year dismissing 501 Jersey Ave LLC’s complaint against XXXIII Associates/Riverside Center LLC seeking to compel the proposed sale of a portion of Riverside Center in Millstone Township, rejecting the buyer’s argument that a signed agreement was not needed for its purchase....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS