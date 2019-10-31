States Ask 5th Circ. To Rethink Indian Child Welfare Act Ruling

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Texas, Louisiana and Indiana, along with a group of adoptive parents, pressed the Fifth Circuit to revisit its ruling that the Indian Child Welfare Act is constitutional, saying Thursday the decision is out of step with U.S. Supreme Court precedent. The federal government and five federally recognized tribes asked the Fifth Circuit last week to reject the states and parents' rehearing bid, saying a three-judge panel's August decision didn't conflict with Fifth Circuit or U.S. Supreme Court precedent. The ruling largely overturned a Texas district judge's decision striking down the ICWA, which sets federal standards for state cases involving custody of...

