Investor's Letter Dooms Biopharma Co. Officer Salary Suit

Law360, Wilmington (October 31, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Wednesday tossed an investor suit against biopharmaceutical company Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. over alleged excessive board salaries, ruling the stockholder’s derivative action was procedurally flawed because he had made a presuit litigation demand on the board that was rejected. In a 21-page memorandum opinion, Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick said a letter sent by stockholder John Solak before his suit was filed asking that the company’s directors take action to address the allegedly excessive director pay was more than just an "informal" communication with the board as Solak’s counsel had tried to argue. "Revealing the proverbial wolf...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS