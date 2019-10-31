Gov't Contracts Of The Month: F-35s, JEDI And Tanker Deals

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT) -- In this second monthly (and Halloween) edition of Government Contracts of the Month, Law360 spotlights some of October's biggest treats, including the contentious $10 billion JEDI contract, Lockheed Martin's $34 billion fighter jet deal and $43.2 million for space technology. F-35 Production Takes Off With $34B Lockheed Martin Deal The U.S. Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin Corp. announced Tuesday that they struck a $34 billion deal for 478 F-35 fighter jets. The deal covers the next three batches, or "lots," of the jets, numbered from 12 to 14, and includes 291 jets for the U.S. military, 127 for international partners...

