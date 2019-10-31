2nd Circ. Halves $19.4M Forfeiture In Valeant Kickback Case

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit affirmed the convictions of a former Valeant Pharmaceuticals executive and pharmacy CEO over $9.7 million in kickbacks on Thursday, but said the trial judge was wrong to order each man to forfeit that amount. Former Valeant executive Gary Tanner was convicted of honest services fraud and conspiracy last year alongside Andrew Davenport. At trial, jurors heard evidence that Davenport paid Tanner $9.7 million in kickbacks after Tanner inflated Valeant’s bid to buy Davenport’s pharmacy, Philidor Rx Services LLC. The Second Circuit rejected a panoply of arguments about the jury instructions and evidence on Thursday, but said that U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS