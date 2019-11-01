FCC’s Starks Raises Flags On China Threat In 2020 Elections

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Federal Communications Commission member Geoffrey Starks has sounded the alarm over potential interference by Chinese-supported telecommunication equipment manufacturers who he says could follow in the footsteps of Russia-affiliated cyber actors that worked to interfere in U.S. election in 2016. With general elections for federal and state contests just a year away, the Democratic commissioner told a crowd in Denver on Oct. 30 that “there is every reason to believe” foreign adversaries of the U.S. “have the means and motivation to do it again in 2020.” The Mueller probe exposed a sophisticated Russian campaign that used divisive ads and political propaganda on...

