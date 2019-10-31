Ex-Director Of Trading Firm Must Arbitrate $1M ADA Suit

Law360, Chicago (October 31, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday granted trading company BTIG LLC’s request to compel arbitration of claims it refused to accommodate the disability of the former managing director of its Chicago office and owes him more than $1 million in commissions and profits. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer agreed with BTIG that the ex-managing director, John Foley, signed a binding and enforceable arbitration agreement when he was hired by the firm in 2014. She also stayed two non-arbitrable claims Foley brought against the company, to be resolved after the arbitration. Foley didn't oppose the firm's motion to arbitrate, his lawyer told...

