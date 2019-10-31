Draft Opportunity Zone Form Asks For Investment Info

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service on Thursday released a draft opportunity zone form that will require participants to list the value of their investments and the location of opportunity zone business property by census tract. The draft, Form 8996, Qualified Opportunity Fund, for 2019 will allow the U.S. Department of the Treasury to monitor the amount invested in each zone over time, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. “This is an important step toward a thorough evaluation of the opportunity zone tax incentive,” Mnuchin said. “We want to understand where opportunity zone investments are going and strengthening the economy so that investors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS