Don't Nix BASF Antitrust Counterclaims, Judge Recommends

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A Delaware magistrate judge has recommended that the district court allow BASF to pursue antitrust counterclaims in a patent infringement case brought against it over a product that helps reduce emissions from idling cars. Ingevity Corp. has accused BASF Corp. in the U.S. District Court of Delaware of infringing a patent for reducing automotive evaporative emissions. BASF countered by accusing Ingevity of tying its honeycomb scrubber, which captures emissions from gasoline vapors as part of a vehicle’s fuel vapor canister, to licenses for the patent. In the redacted report released Wednesday that was first issued under seal on Oct. 22, U.S. Magistrate...

