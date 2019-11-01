Pa. Justices Say Med Mal Time Limit Is Unconstitutional

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 12:04 AM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state’s seven-year hard deadline for medical malpractice lawsuits is unconstitutional because it deprives certain individuals of access to the courts, in a suit accusing the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center of botching a patient's liver transplant. In a 4-3 ruling, the state’s highest court reversed a lower appeals court’s ruling that the seven-year statute of repose set by Pennsylvania’s Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error Act barred a suit filed by Christopher and Susan Yanakos alleging that UPMC and two doctors botched their son-to-mother liver transplant, which caused it to fail more...

