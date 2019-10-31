Woman's Family Wants $3.6M From Insurer In Asbestos Case

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The family of a deceased woman who won a $5.8 million award from a manufacturer whose products allegedly gave her mesothelioma is now going after the company's insurer, saying that Travelers Casualty & Surety Co. of America owes her $3.6 million out of that judgment. Marlena Robaey's husband, William E. Robaey, told the New York Supreme Court on Wednesday that after a judgment was issued in March against Federal Mogul Asbestos Personal Injury Trust — the successor to manufacturer Felt Products — Federal Mogul took out an undertaking with Travelers valued at just under $3.6 million. Federal Mogul also took out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS