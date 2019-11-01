LA Can Halt Trump's 'Sanctuary' Rules For Grant: 9th Circ.

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday backed a California federal court's decision to temporarily bar the Trump administration from placing immigration-related conditions on the awarding of a federal public safety grant to Los Angeles, saying the U.S. Department of Justice lacks the authority to impose such conditions. The DOJ does not have the authority to require recipients of the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program to abide by the Trump administration's conditions that require cities to honor the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's requests for advance notice when undocumented immigrants are released from jail and to give federal agents access to...

