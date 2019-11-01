FCC Says Unfavorable Order Not Enough For Reconsideration

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Simply disagreeing with a decision handed down by the Federal Communications Commission in a carriage dispute isn't reason enough to get it reconsidered, the agency has told a broadcast company protesting Comcast's choice to drop one of its Spanish-language channels. The agency's Media Bureau said Thursday that it would not reconsider its decision to toss the complaint accusing Comcast of suppressing competition by refusing to carry Estrella TV in certain markets after carriage talks fell through, because Liberman Broadcasting hadn't given it any legally viable reason to do so. "We conclude that [Liberman Broadcasting] has failed to demonstrate any material error,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS