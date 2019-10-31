Sens. Float Bill To Expand Localities' Use Of .Gov Domains

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Wednesday introduced legislation that would provide resources for local governments to switch to the more secure .gov internet domain for their websites and email addresses. The bill, which lawmakers are calling the DOTGOV Online Trust in Government Act, would allow cities or counties transitioning to a .gov domain to apply for funding grants run by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The legislation would also direct DHS to develop an outreach strategy to work with local governments to make the changes. The bill's co-sponsors — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Gary Peters, D-Mich., Amy Klobuchar,...

