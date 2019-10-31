Conflicted Board Saddled Chemical Co. With Bad Debt: Suit

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Controversial "vulture fund" Elliot Capital Management is suing the board of Vertellus and several fellow investment funds for allegedly conspiring to saddle the chemical manufacturer with burdensome loans after its 2016 bankruptcy and then preventing it from refinancing. In a complaint filed Wednesday in New York state court, Elliot said Blackrock Inc., Black Diamond Capital Management and Brightwood Capital Advisors used their status as Vertellus' primary secured lenders to bend its 2016 bankruptcy to their advantage, saddling Vertellus with more than $245 million in newly resecured, high-interest debt when it exited Chapter 11 the next year. Elliot, which owns roughly 12%...

