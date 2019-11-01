4 International Rulings Patent Attorneys Should Know

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Law360's latest roundup of notable patent rulings around the world includes a look at a decision that could shake up the IP landscape in the EU and a landmark judgment for U.K. employees who seek additional compensation for their inventions. Luxembourg: Bayer Pharma v. Richter Gedeon, Exeltis The European Court of Justice recently said that patent infringement defendants hit with a preliminary injunction are not automatically entitled to damages if the order is later repealed, a decision legal experts say could have far-reaching implications in the European Union. The ruling stems from a dispute between pharmaceutical giant Bayer and generic-drug makers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS