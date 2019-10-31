Mass. Court Affirms Discrimination Verdict For Boston Worker

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts intermediate-level appeals court on Thursday upheld a jury's finding that a Treasury Department employee for the city of Boston faced racial discrimination and retaliation, and it ordered a state court judge to reconsider a post-trial motion slashing punitive damages from $10 million to $2 million. In a ruling that her attorneys said "vindicated" longtime city employee Chantal Charles, the justices affirmed Superior Court Judge Elizabeth M. Fahey, who had denied Boston's motion to set aside the jury's verdict and grant a new trial. The appellate panel also said Judge Fahey should not have reduced the eight-figure award without a...

