Ill. Silicone Maker To Probe Possible Contamination After Fire

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- An Illinois silicone factory has agreed to stop manufacturing and investigate contamination after an explosion that killed four people and potentially contaminated the surrounding area, state officials announced Thursday. A preliminary injunction won by the Illinois Attorney General's Office and local prosecutors provides that AB Specialty Silicones LLC will halt manufacturing at its Waukegan, Illinois, factory and investigate and report any contaminants that may have been released in the explosion. It also requires AB to clean up any identified contamination under the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency's oversight, according to a statement from Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Lake County State's Attorney Michael...

