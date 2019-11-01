FTC Dems Hint At Tougher Stance On 'Unfair Competition'

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission’s two Democrats appear intent on pushing the boundaries of the agency’s enforcement, chastising their Republican colleagues for a “no-money, no-fault” settlement with an online cosmetics company accused of posting fake reviews to drive traffic. While arguing for a tougher consumer protection penalty, they hinted that the commission should have employed its antitrust authority too. In a statement last week joined by fellow Democratic Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra argued that cosmetics company Sunday Riley Modern Skincare LLC should face financial and other penalties and not just an order to refrain from fabricating more online product...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS