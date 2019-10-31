Split 9th Circ. Says Capital One Must Face FCRA Class Action

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 11:02 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel published a decision Thursday reviving putative class action claims that Capital One checked credit histories without a valid reason under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, though one judge said the lead plaintiff hadn't laid out a sufficiently plausible case. U.S. Circuit Judge Johnnie B. Rawlinson agreed with the panel's other two judges, who said a lower court was wrong to say plaintiff Freshta Nayab didn't have standing to pursue her case against Capital One Bank NA. Capital One had argued that Nayab didn't suffer any injury from the financial giant's allegedly unauthorized inquiries about her credit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS