Facial Recognition Software Sparks Transparency Battle

ACLU Takes Feds To Court Over Silence On Facial Tech

The battle over law enforcement's use of facial recognition has spilled into Massachusetts federal court, with the American Civil Liberties Union and its Bay State branch filing suit Thursday over the federal government's use of the technology.



The groups sued the U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration for records explaining, among other things, how the agencies are using facial recognition technology, how they are protecting people's constitutional rights and which companies are involved with the government's use of the software.



"The public has a right to know when, where and how law enforcement agencies are using face recognition technology, and what safeguards, if any, are in place to protect our rights," said Kade Crockford, director of the ACLU of Massachusetts' Technology for Liberty Program, when announcing the suit.



The groups submitted a Freedom of Information Act request with the agencies in January but have yet to receive any documents in response, according to the complaint, which points to the technology's unreliability when identifying people of color and recent bans on its use passed by several cities as reasons the public should be concerned.



"This dystopian surveillance technology threatens to fundamentally alter our free society into one where we're treated as suspects to be tracked and monitored by the government 24/7," the announcement said.



The DOJ, FBI and DEA all declined to comment on pending litigation.