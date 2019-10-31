'Christian Grammys' An IP Sinner, Grammy Org Says

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 11:23 PM EDT) -- An event styling itself as the "Christian Grammy Awards" has taken advantage of the well-known Grammy Awards and is using the "Grammy" name without permission to promote the event and sell tickets, the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences said in a trademark lawsuit filed Thursday in California federal court. With a presence on social media, the Christian Grammy Awards has been heavily promoted online, the Recording Academy said, and it is infringing the well-known Grammy mark in order to sell tickets to the event. "With respect to defendants' advertising of the 'Christian Grammy Awards' event, the word GRAMMY is the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS