Relative Of Accused Fraudster Agrees To Pay SEC $736K

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A relative of an entrepreneur accused of participating in a purported $165 million global pump-and-dump scheme agreed to return $736,000 in allegedly illicit profits to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Massachusetts federal court Thursday. Simone Gastauer Foehr, described only as a relative of and relief defendant for German entrepreneur Michael Gastauer and his companies, will only need to cough up the funds if the SEC is awarded a monetary judgment of $736,000 or less against them, according to the consent judgment. Gastauer was named in the SEC's civil case as a co-defendant of British broker Roger "Rocket" Knox, who is accused of selling penny...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS