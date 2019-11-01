Chancery OKs Paring Ex-Heartland CEO's Legal Fees

Law360, Wilmington (November 1, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday pruned away some rights to company-paid legal fees for former Heartland Payment Systems CEO Robert O. Carr, but left most fee "advancement" rights intact for his potential multi-million dollar defense against a Heartland insider trading and contract breach suit in New Jersey federal court. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said in a 26-page decision that Carr — who was sued by his former employers in New Jersey in May 2018 for breach of fiduciary duty and other claims related to insider trading — lost some of the company-paid fee eligibility awarded by the court in...

